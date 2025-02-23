This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Toronto FC v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Lorenzo Insigne reportedly does not travel with Toronto FC for MLS side's opening day match vs. D.C. United

L. InsigneToronto FCMajor League SoccerDC UnitedDC United vs Toronto FCR. Fraser

The Italian star, who was MLS' second-highest paid player in 2024, is reportedly not in their plans for 2025

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Next Match