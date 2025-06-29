Liverpool willing to offer winger to Crystal Palace in bid to land £50m-rated Marc Guehi

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Scottish winger Ben Doak as a makeweight to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer. The Reds are planning to sign a central defender after Jarell Quansah decided to join Bayer Leverkusen. The English champions will face competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race to sign Guehi.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool ready to let winger depart

Want to sign Guehi from Palace

Palace keen on signing Doak Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱