Liverpool willing to offer winger to Crystal Palace in bid to land £50m-rated Marc Guehi
Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Scottish winger Ben Doak as a makeweight to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer. The Reds are planning to sign a central defender after Jarell Quansah decided to join Bayer Leverkusen. The English champions will face competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race to sign Guehi.
- Liverpool ready to let winger depart
- Want to sign Guehi from Palace
- Palace keen on signing Doak