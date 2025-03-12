Revealed: What Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said to PSG chiefs Nasser Al-Khelaifi & Luis Campos in tunnel chat amid transfer fears - including apology for 'It's not Ligue 1, bro' jibe

It's been revealed what Virgil van Dijk said to Paris Saint-Germain chiefs Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos after Liverpool's Champions League exit.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below VVD's contract is set to expire in the summer

Tunnel chat with Campos gave rise to transfer speculation

Dutch defender allegedly apologised for previous comments Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱