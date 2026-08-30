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'I want him to stay' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk issues desperate plea for Cody Gakpo to snub Manchester City transfer
Van Dijk makes feelings clear on Gakpo future
Van Dijk has spoken out regarding the future of Gakpo, following news thatMan City have opened talks with Liverpool about signing the versatile attacker. The 27-year-old has become a primary target for Enzo Maresca’s side as the summer transfer window enters its final hours. Van Dijk, who has shared a dressing room with Gakpo for both club and country, is desperate for the forward to ignore the lure of the Etihad Stadium and remain part of the project currently being overseen by Andoni Iraola at Anfield.
Expressing his desire to keep the squad's core together, Van Dijk was unequivocal about Gakpo's importance to the side. "He's a quality player and I think we should keep quality players, but let's see what the next three days bring," the captain said. "Obviously it's pretty clear that I want him to stay, not only because he is the quality player that he is, but also he's a friend of mine and I think he will be very important for us."
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Manchester City's shock late pursuit
The interest from Man City has sent shockwaves through the Premier League, with the Cityzens reportedly ready to pay £75 million to secure Gakpo's services. Despite Liverpool's mixed start to the season, which included 2-2 draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, Gakpo has been a standout performer, registering a goal and an assist in the opening two fixtures. However, the Reds appear increasingly willing to consider significant offers as they look to balance the books following their own heavy investment in the squad during this window.
While City are the frontrunners, they are not the only ones monitoring the situation. Reports suggest that Liverpool view Gakpo as a proven multi-functional Premier League attacker, yet they have maintained an understanding all summer that they would not stand in his way if a substantial offer arrived.
The Barcola impact and Anfield transition
A significant factor in Gakpo's potential departure is the imminent arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. The French winger is set to join Liverpool in a deal that could rise to £123 million, a figure that would make him the second most expensive player in the history of the Premier League. This massive investment has led to suggestions that Gakpo could find himself further down the pecking order, potentially facilitating a move elsewhere.
However, the sporting risk associated with the sale is substantial. Liverpool are already dealing with a mounting injury list in their attacking department. Hugo Ekitike is expected to be sidelined until 2027 after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon, and Alexander Isak has continued to struggle with his own fitness issues.
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Late scramble for replacements at Anfield
Liverpool’s willingness to let Gakpo leave is heavily dependent on their ability to secure another winger before the transfer deadline. The club is reportedly scouring the market for options to ensure they are not left short-handed. Among the names linked with a move to Merseyside are Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr. The recruitment team is working around the clock to ensure that any departure is offset by a quality arrival, but the compressed timeframe makes these negotiations incredibly challenging for all parties involved.
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