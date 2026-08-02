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Liverpool have been told to forgive Trent Alexander-Arnold and seal a sensational Anfield return this summer
A difficult spell in Spain
Alexander-Arnold departed Merseyside for Real Madrid last summer, a decision that deeply frustrated many supporters of his boyhood club. However, the move to Spain has not gone according to plan. Alexander-Arnold managed to start just 14 LaLiga games last season, failing to score in any competition for the first time since his breakthrough campaign.
Speaking on talkSPORT'sTransfer Insiders, Angelina Kelly argued that Liverpool have a clear reason to consider a reunion. Kelly believes the club should put emotions aside, pointing out that Liverpool have a gap in their defence with Conor Bradley injured and Jeremie Frimpong better suited to an attacking role.
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Forgiving a controversial departure
The transfer to Real Madrid caused a significant rift between Alexander-Arnold and the fanbase, but Kelly feels the time for forgiveness is rapidly approaching. "I know what it’s like for a player to, in your opinion, betray the club – especially one of your own, especially being a Liverpudlian. I get it," Kelly stated.
"When Real Madrid come calling, it is hard to say no – we have to be honest with that – and he’s made the move and it hasn’t really worked out. And you look at Liverpool and you think do they need a new right-back? I mean, Frimpong didn’t look great last season – I think he’s probably better playing further forward – Bradley injured… I think maybe they should cut their losses and just explore the Trent situation."
The threat of Denzel Dumfries
The situation in Spain has grown even more complicated for Alexander-Arnold following the arrival of Denzel Dumfries. Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly favouring Dumfries for his defensive solidity, which pushes Alexander-Arnold further down the pecking order.
Acknowledging this, Kelly added: "I’m not saying you’ve got to sign him immediately -let’s just explore this. Because Real Madrid have signed another right-back in Denzel Dumfries- that is not good news for Trent. So, why can’t everyone just take some ownership…take a bit of accountability and we can all come back together and be happy? I think that there is a way back, and surely there’s one Liverpool fan listening that would have him back – I can’t be on my own here."
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What happens next?
Alexander-Arnold must now navigate a pivotal crossroad in his career as the new season approaches. With Mourinho appearing to favour Dumfries following their pre-season preparations, the English defender faces an uphill battle for regular minutes at Real Madrid. Whether Liverpool genuinely pursue a transfer remains highly uncertain, but mounting pressure from pundits highlights a potential escape route. Much will depend on whether Liverpool have the appetite to offer their former hero a second chance.
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