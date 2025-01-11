West Ham United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool make unexpected January approach for player earmarked by Arne Slot as Reds go in search of defensive reinforcements

LiverpoolA. SlotTransfersPremier LeagueS. BeukemaBologna

Liverpool are eyeing a move for former AZ defender as they look to bolster their backline in the January transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool eye move for Bologna star
  • Slot knows the defender from his time in Eredivisie
  • Bologna have rejected the initial bid
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱