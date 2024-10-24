'He's gone' - Liverpool told they have 'no chance' of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold as right-back can't say no 'once Real Madrid come knocking'
Liverpool have been told that they have "no chance" of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid are considered frontrunners for his services.
- Alexander-Arnold has less than a year left at Liverpool
- Real Madrid are chasing the right-back
- England star could join Bellingham in Spain