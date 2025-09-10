Liverpool top 10 home kitsGetty/GOAL
Liverpool's top 10 home kits of all time - ranked

Following the release of their new shirt for 2025-26, GOAL looks back on some iconic, and hugely successful, Reds jerseys from over the years...

Red, Red, Red. Few clubs in world football are as synonymous with one colour as Liverpool. Their iconic jersey is known and recognised across the globe, the all-red strip associated with passion, pride, emotion, and above all success.

It's a formula that is difficult to get wrong, and as such Liverpool have had some iconic looks over the years, while other kits are fondly remembered for the success the club tasted while they were wearing them.

So as Liverpool launch their new 2025-26 home kit, GOAL takes a look at the best Reds home kits through the years...

  • Steven Gerrard Liverpool 2009Getty

    10Gerrard & Torres (2008-10)

    For many, adidas will always be THE manufacturer when it comes to Liverpool kits - sorry, Nike!

    This was one of their better efforts, the shirt worn by Rafa Benitez's side, which came close to Premier League glory in 2008-09. Memories of Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres laying waste to defences will always abound when remembering this jersey, even if success would ultimately elude Rafa's Reds.

  • Robbie Fowler Liverpool 2001Getty

    9Treble-tastic (2000-02)

    When you win three trophies in a single season, the shirt you were wearing while doing so is always going to be remembered fondly.

    Aesthetically, Liverpool's Reebok offering between 2000-02 is far from exceptional. The red was a little strange, the collar is not great and the central location of the badge just doesn't sit right. But on the flipside, they won the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in it, the likes of Michael Owen, Gary McAllister, Gerrard and Robbie Fowler all providing iconic moments.

    On that basis alone, it belongs in this list.

  • Kevin Keegan Liverpool 1977Getty

    8Seventies style (1976-79)

    V-necks were a big thing in the 1970s, apparently, and this beauty of a home shirt taps into that energy.

    Worn by the Reds' first-ever European Cup winning side - the team of Kevin Keegan, Phil Neal, Terry McDermott and the rest - it's a genuine classic, and one which is still a favourite among retro collectors.

    It will forever be associated with success, too. Then again, so will most Reds home shirts...

  • Liverpool team 2005 Champions League finalGetty Images

    7Iconic Istanbul (2004-06)

    Sometimes, a kit's appeal is down to what was achieved in it, rather than how it looks. That is surely the case with this Reebok effort from the mid-2000s. It's a nice enough shirt, granted, but it is the success Liverpool enjoyed wearing it which makes it iconic.

    The 2005 'Miracle of Istanbul', in which the Reds staged the greatest Champions League final fightback of all time to stun AC Milan, means its place in Anfield folklore is always assured. The fact they then followed that up with a Gerrard-inspired FA Cup triumph against West Ham a year later only adds to its lustre.

  • Stan Collymore Liverpool 1996Getty

    6Cricket collar (1995-96)

    The 1970s is the decade best remembered for big collars, but Liverpool had a go at bringing them back in the mid-90s with this famous home strip.

    With a large cricket-style collar, the adidas jersey worn by the likes of Fowler, Stan Collymore and Co. was a bit of a shift from the norm, but it's remembered fondly given some of the football that side played under Roy Evans.

    Most memorable is the 4-3 win over Newcastle, perhaps the greatest game in Premier League history, in April 1996.

  • Peter Beardsley Liverpool 1988Getty

    5Crown Paints classic (1987-88)

    For many, the greatest Liverpool team of all was the 1987-88 version, and thankfully they had a kit to match their incredible footballing ability.

    The Crown Paints brand became synonymous with the Reds during the 80s, and this adidas offering is one of the all-time great kits.

    The fact that John Barnes, John Aldridge and Peter Beardsley were romping their way to the league title wearing it only adds to its appeal - although Liverpool did lose an FA Cup final to Wimbledon in it, which costs it a place or two on this list.

  • Ron Yeats Liverpool 1964Getty

    4Simplicity personified (1962-68)

    Sometimes, simplicity really is the only way. This iconic shirt, worn here by Ron Yeats, is the perfect example of that fact.

    With its round collar and big chest badge, it remains an absolute classic, and one which will always have a firm place in the club's history due to the success it is associated with. It was the shirt worn by the league champions of 1964, and by the first Liverpool side to win the FA Cup a year later.

  • Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2020Getty

    3The drought is over (2019-20)

    The Reds ended their 30-year wait for a league title in June 2020, and did so wearing a retro-inspired home strip.

    In a nod to the 1980s, the jersey featured yellow pinstripes and white trim. And in a further nod to the 1980s, it inspired memorable success for the men from Anfield, as they romped to the title in style, despite a brief delay due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The fact that Liverpool also became Club World Champions for the first time while wearing this New Balance effort adds an extra point or two, as well.

  • Liverpool John Barnes 1989Getty

    2Flashes of genius (1989-91)

    Little did they know it at the time, but this jersey, worn for two seasons, would become almost synonymous with Liverpool's long wait for a league title. Thank God it was an absolute beauty, then.

    The late-1980s strip remains a retro classic, its iconic 'flashes' and Candy sponsor a favourite among fans even now. Whether they'd opt for the short shorts worn by Barnes and Co, however, is another matter!

  • Liverpool Graeme Souness 1984Getty

    1Eighties chic (1983-85)

    There's something about pinstripes, isn't there? Especially when you're wearing them for a European Cup win.

    This beautiful strip, red with yellow and white trim, was worn by Liverpool when they conquered Rome - and Roma - in the 1984 final, and remains to this day the most popular 'retro' strip of them all.

    Simple, stylish and successful. Liverpool also won a couple of First Division championships and a pair of League Cups wearing it, with the likes of Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen and Graeme Souness all shining.

    Iconic.

