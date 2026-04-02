How Liverpool could be thwarted in transfer pursuit of €100m-rated RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shed light on the intricacies of the deal, noting that the removal of an exit path is the "most crucial aspect" of the club's plan to retain the winger.

"RB Leipzig are planning to reward Yan Diomande with a new deal and performance-based pay rise, without adding a release clause," Plettenberg stated. "RB want to keep their 19 y/o gem for another season, but would consider offers starting at €100m. Liverpool are closely monitoring him and remain in contact with his agents."