AFP
How Liverpool could be thwarted in transfer pursuit of €100m-rated RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande
Leipzig move to block Anfield raid
The Bundesliga outfit is working tirelessly to tie down their 19-year-old wonderkid to a new long-term deal, according to Sky in Germany. The proposed contract includes a substantial salary hike based on his recent stellar performances, but it comes with a significant catch for potential suitors. Leipzig’s primary objective is to eliminate any existing or future release clauses. By doing so, the club ensures that interested parties cannot bypass negotiations by simply triggering a fixed fee, effectively forcing Liverpool to meet their demands at the negotiating table.
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Contract strategy
Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shed light on the intricacies of the deal, noting that the removal of an exit path is the "most crucial aspect" of the club's plan to retain the winger.
"RB Leipzig are planning to reward Yan Diomande with a new deal and performance-based pay rise, without adding a release clause," Plettenberg stated. "RB want to keep their 19 y/o gem for another season, but would consider offers starting at €100m. Liverpool are closely monitoring him and remain in contact with his agents."
Nine-figure valuation
While the club hopes the teenager will stay at the Red Bull Arena for another season, they have internally set a staggering €100 million ($87m/$115m) valuation for his services. This high entry point is intended to deter all but the most financially powerful clubs in world football. Liverpool remain major admirers of the Ivorian. However, without a release clause to trigger, the Reds face the prospect of gruelling negotiations with a club renowned for their persistent pricing pressure, potentially leaving them unable to sign him this summer.
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What comes next?
The situation remains fluid as Diomande weighs up his options. While a pay rise is attractive, the prospect of being locked into a contract without an escape route could be a sticking point for a player who knows his stock is currently at an all-time high with Europe's biggest clubs watching. However, he will now remain focused on helping Leipzig secure Champions League football next season. Ole Werner's side currently sits fourth in the Bundesliga with 55 points from 27 matches, three points behind third-placed Stuttgart. They next face Werder Bremen on Saturday.