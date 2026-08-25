Third bid imminent! Liverpool ready to test Brighton's resolve again as Fabian Hurzeler drops major Yankuba Minteh hint

According to Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are actively weighing up whether to launch a third transfer bid for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh. The Merseyside club remain deeply interested in securing the 22-year-old's signature despite the Gambia international currently being sidelined. Minteh underwent ankle surgery earlier this month after picking up an injury during a pre-season friendly against AS Roma, keeping him out of action.

Despite his recovery timeline stretching to two or three months, the Reds have pressed ahead with their pursuit. Brighton have already knocked back opening offers of £50m and £60m from Anfield, holding out for a valuation in excess of £70m.