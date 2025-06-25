Liverpool spring a surprise by appointing ex-international manager - who coached at Euros AND World Cup - as new Under-21s boss Liverpool R. Page

Liverpool have appointed former Wales manager Rob Page as the club's new under-21 team's head coach. Page was sacked by the Football Association of Wales in June last year after Wales failed to qualify for Euro 2024 and then played out a draw against minnows Gibraltar. The 50-year-old has now replaced Reds' long-serving youth coach Barry Lewtas, who left the club this summer after four years.