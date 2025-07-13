How Liverpool and supporters paid tribute to Diogo Jota in their first match since his passing in pre-season friendly with Preston D. Jota Liverpool Preston vs Liverpool Preston Premier League

Liverpool returned to action for the first time since Diogo Jota's tragic death, marking the occasion with a series of powerful tributes during their pre-season clash with Preston North End. Supporters, players and staff came together at Deepdale to honour the late Portugal international and his brother Andre Silva in an emotional evening of remembrance.