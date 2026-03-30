Liverpool struggles 'not an easy period' for Florian Wirtz but Germany star reveals how Julian Nagelsmann changed his perspective on Anfield situation

One of the primary obstacles for the playmaker was the sheer intensity of the English top flight. He had to learn how to absorb contact and hold onto the ball against aggressive opponents. "I had to come up against resistance and adapt. I had to learn to become stronger and hold onto the ball. I notice that I am at a good physical level," he noted.

This increased robustness was on full display when his country secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Switzerland in an international friendly.

He dominated the match by scoring two goals and providing two assists, including a stunning strike to make it 3-2, which he proudly described as his "most beautiful goal" to date, looking entirely revitalised.

"For Germany, I could never put my stamp on a game like that. For Germany, it was my best game."

