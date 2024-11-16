Netherlands v Hungary - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A3Getty Images Sport
Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai in tears as Netherlands vs Hungary is halted after seven minutes due to medical emergency

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai was reduced to tears after Hungary's clash with the Netherlands was halted due to a medical emergency.

  • Emergency on Hungary bench halted game
  • Szoboszlai seen wiping tears from his eyes
  • Hungary staff formed protective barrier around stricken individual
