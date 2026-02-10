Why Liverpool are stalling in transfer push for €100m-rated RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande - explained

While Liverpool are interested in Diomande, it appears that they will not make their move in the near future. Sacha Tavolieri reports that complications have arisen in their pursuit, as Diomande has a valid contract with his former agency that runs until 2027 that he signed before he decided to switch to Roc Nation.

That deal has tied up his image rights, which effectively means the Reds can't attempt a strike a deal with RB Leipzig until that legal mess is sorted out. How long that takes remains to be seen.

That might not be a terrible thing, given Liverpool still need their major summer signings to gel after a difficult season so far. While Hugo Ekitike has been close to an instant hit, Florian Wirtz has taken time to adapt to England's top flight. On the contrary, Alexander Isak was short of match fitness after his arrival from Newcastle United and later sustained an ankle injury which contained a fibula fracture. He is expected to play again at some point this season, potentially as early as March.