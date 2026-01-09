Getty Images Sport
Liverpool snap up young defender in £1m deal from club owned by ex-Chelsea striker Demba Ba
Liverpool announce deal
Liverpool have signed the 18-year-old centre-back in a deal worth a reported £1m. A relatively negligible fee for the Reds, Ndiaye will link up with Page's Under-21 side and will hope to make an impact, before potentially moving into the senior squad.
In a statement, Liverpool said: "Liverpool have completed the signing of defender Mor Talla Ndiaye, subject to international clearance.
"The Senegal youth centre-back, who turned 18 earlier this month, links up with the Reds' U21s ranks from Amitie FC in his homeland.
"Ndiaye represented his country at the FIFA U17 World Cup in November, making four appearances as they reached the knockout stages.
"He has also featured for Senegal at U18 level."
- Getty Images Sport
Youngster wished well
Ndiaye's former academy have written a heartfelt message of support for the teenager.
They said: "Ndiaye embodies the values of hard work, discipline and perseverance that we pass on to our young talents.
"His journey is a source of pride for the entire Academy and an inspiration for generations to come.
"We wish him success in this new stage of his career and are confident that he will represent his country, his education and all those who have believed in him since his beginning with dignity. Good luck Mor, the story has just begun."
Liverpool's Under-21 recruitment
Liverpool's signing of Ndiaye shows intent in providing depth to Page's youth squad. The club have also signed 19-year-old centre-back Noah Adekoya from Burnley, per the Daily Mail, and are interested in Austria Vienna defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe. They are currently 14th in the Premier League 2, winning four and losing five of their first 10 games.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Liverpool's latest signing will hope to take to his surroundings quickly and impress boss Page, before looking to make his way into Arne Slot's first-team at Anfield.
Advertisement