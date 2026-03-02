Getty Images Sport
Liverpool could perform sensational transfer U-turn & re-sign defender they let go last summer - and it'll cost them significantly more than sale price
Liverpool watching Quansah closely
A TEAMtalk report suggests that Liverpool scouts have intensified their assessment of the centre-back, having attended Leverkusen’s last four fixtures to monitor his progress under the watchful eyes of Fenway Sports Group. The Merseyside giants are reportedly weighing up a move to trigger a return for the academy graduate, though it would come at a significant premium. While the Reds inserted a buy-back clause into the original deal, it is not officially active until 2027. However, with the player excelling in Germany, Liverpool are exploring the possibility of bringing that arrangement forward this summer. Leverkusen are aware of the interest and, should the player express a desire to return to England, the German club could agree to a deal worth €60m - significantly more than the amount the Reds sold him for less than 12 months ago.
Frustration in Germany fuels exit talk
Quansah has been a standout performer for Kasper Hjulmand’s side, even chipping in with crucial goals, including a last-gasp equaliser against Mainz last weekend. Despite his personal success, the defender has not hidden his frustration with Leverkusen’s inconsistent form as they sit sixth in the Bundesliga table. Following a recent 1-1 draw, the defender delivered a blunt assessment of his team's current standards, sparking further rumours that he might be open to a Premier League return.
Speaking to Werkself-TV, via BILD, Quansah did not hold back, stating: "We didn’t win, and in my opinion, that’s not enough. We’ve been saying this a lot lately, we don’t have enough fire, not enough intensity. It wasn’t enough again. I have the feeling that we are currently playing against ourselves. We are not playing together enough, we have different ideas. We are playing in an uncoordinated manner and need to regroup. Some games in the league went well but this definitely wasn’t one of them."
The Ibrahima Konate contract conundrum
While the pursuit of Quansah gains momentum, Arne Slot is also dealing with a major headache regarding Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman’s current contract is winding down, and the club has reportedly set a spring deadline for the defender to commit his future to Anfield. Slot is desperate to keep the former RB Leipzig man to maintain a world-class partnership with Virgil van Dijk, but interest from Real Madrid continues to loom in the background as the defender enters the final months of his deal.
Addressing the situation, Slot recently told reporters: "We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want. It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends. We wouldn’t be in negotiations if we didn’t want him to stay. Ibou has had a very good spell recently. He had a lot of good games earlier in the season but then he was also part of the reason why we conceded a goal. His general performances were good but then a small mistake he made immediately led to a goal and so he was judged differently. But he is having a very good partnership with Virgil since I’ve been here and, just like Virgil, he has always been fit. These two are vital for us, not only because of the quality they have but because of the lack of options we have behind."
A defensive overhaul on the horizon
Liverpool’s planning for the 2026-27 season is already well underway, with the club having secured the signing of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes. The goal for the recruitment team is to provide Slot with a robust set of options, ideally consisting of Van Dijk, a renewed Konate, the returning Quansah, and young prospects like Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni. Adding Quansah back into the mix would provide the homegrown quota boost and tactical familiarity that the Reds lost when they sanctioned his sale last year.
