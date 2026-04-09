'The perfect coach to rebuild Liverpool' - Reds urged to replace Arne Slot with ex-Chelsea manager

Italian World Cup winner Marco Materazzi believes it is time for a change in the Anfield dugout, naming his compatriot and former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as the ideal candidate to take the club forward. Maresca, who guided Chelsea to the Conference League title and a Club World Cup win, has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge in January.

Speaking to Hajper, the former Inter defender explained why the 46-year-old is the right man for the job: "Can Enzo Maresca make Real Madrid into champions again? Yes, why not! He speaks very good Spanish because he was at Sevilla, but I think Maresca also has a good opportunity to get a job in the Premier League for next season too. Newcastle United? Not for me. Manchester United would be a good move for Maresca but he’s too connected to Manchester City to make that happen. I think Liverpool would be the best fit for Enzo Maresca. He is the perfect coach to lead a rebuild at Liverpool to create a new vision for the team."