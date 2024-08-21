RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Liverpool's first summer signing? Reds monitoring RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan

M. SimakanLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueRB LeipzigBundesliga

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan as Arne Slot looks to shore up his defence.

  • Liverpool continue to hold interest in Simakan
  • Might face competition from Juventus
  • French defender open to fresh challenge
