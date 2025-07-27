Liverpool preparing 'record proposal' for Alexander Isak after agreeing Luis Diaz transfer as Newcastle striker shuns Al-Hilal
Liverpool are reportedly lining up a 'record proposal' for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak following the almost confirmed sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich. The Reds are keen to reinvest the £65 million fee from Diaz’s exit and the Swedish striker is now their top target. The 25-year-old has ruled out a switch to Saudi Arabia, focusing solely on a Merseyside move.
- Liverpool plan record bid for Newcastle star Isak
- Luis Diaz joins Bayern Munich in £65m transfer deal
- Isak rejects Al-Hilal, focused only on Liverpool switch