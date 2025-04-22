Liverpool pre-season 2025: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Complete guide to the Reds' pre-season preparations, including friendlies and training camps, ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool, who are closing in on winning the 2024-25 Premier League title, will be aiming to consolidate early success in manager Arne Slot's second season in-charge.

As part of their preparations, the Reds have already announced their plans for a trip to Asia for this year's pre-season tour, with further match details set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Liverpool's pre-season plans ahead of the 2025-26 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.