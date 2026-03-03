Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Virgil van Dijk among Reds' flops as Arne Slot's side suffer big blow to top-five hopes at Premier League's bottom club

Curtis Jones (5/10):
An unexpectedly early entrance for the Scouser due to Gravenberch's ill-discipline and nearly made an instant impact, only to somehow chest the ball up and onto the bar from about a yard out - though he may have been impeded by Gakpo trying to get his foot on the Ekitike's header.
Rio Ngumoha (6/10):
Took over on the left wing from Gakpo and immediately offered more of a direct threat. The youngster was also so unlucky to see one low effort strike the post.
Andy Robertson (5/10):
Part of a double-substitution with Ngumoha in the 65th minute, with the Scot replacing Kerkez at left-back, but unsurprisingly didn't offer the same dynamism.
Joe Gomez (N/A):
Came on for an exhausted Frimpong with less than 20 minutes to go and unluckily won the game for Wolves by deflecting Andre's speculative effort past his own goalkeeper.
Federico Chiesa (N/A):
Thrown on in place of Konate as Liverpool tried to turn the game around but saw a last-gasp effort easily saved by Sa.
Arne Slot (3/10):
Introducing Frimpong to the side that beat West Ham should have made Liverpool more dangerous, but nearly the entire team was flat during the first half, which suggests that Slot still has a problem getting his players in the right frame of mind. The second half was, ironically, much better - for a while - but another injury-time defeat only casts further doubt on Liverpool's mentality. Long story short, Slot still has a lot of problems to solve if the Reds are to salvage their season.