Liverpool player ratings vs Everton: Derby delight for Diogo! Jota ends goal drought as Reds restore 12-point lead in Premier League title march

The Portugal forward's second-half strike proved the difference as Arne Slot's men secured the win at Anfield

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a 1-0 win over local rivals Everton, restoring their 12-point lead at the top of the table. Diogo Jota's second-half strike was enough to secure the three points in the Merseyside Derby, as David Moyes' stubborn Toffees did their best to hold tight and hit the Reds on the counter.

Everton set up well to frustrate Liverpool's attempts to poke holes through the middle, and they created decent chances. Beto saw one goal disallowed for offside and another effort hit the post.

The visitors were lucky to still have 11 men on the pitch by then, though, as centre-back James Tarkowski slid in on Alexis Mac Allister just outside the box. He got the ball first, but the follow through was so brutal as to leave many in disbelief as to how VAR did not order the referee to send him off.

Arne Slot's men pressed high up the field from the beginning of the second half, too, and broke through when Jota won managed to knock the ball to Luis Diaz, who flicked it back into the striker's path and he found enough space to fire beyond Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool were fully in control from then on and gave little away as they saw out the narrow win.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...