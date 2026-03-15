Liverpool player ratings vs Tottenham: Deadly Dominik Szoboszlai does it again - but Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez put in miserable defensive displays in dispiriting draw

Despite their recent travails, Spurs settled well, and January signing Souza tested Alisson Becker from distance. However, it was the Reds who broke the deadlock when Szoboszlai curled in a free-kick from 25 yards, though Guglielmo Vicario should have done better.

Cody Gakpo came close to doubling Liverpool's lead when his effort from the edge of the box was tipped onto the post by Vicario, but Tottenham remained a threat, and Richarlison first headed wide before forcing Alisson into a good save from a corner.

Richarlison was again denied a goal by his Brazil team-mate shortly after the break after running through on goal while Rio Ngumoha blazed over when well placed during what was an eye-catching full Premier League debut from the teenager.

Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike were thrown on as Liverpool looked to see the game out, but they were instead hit by another sucker-punch when Richarlison scuffed a finish past Alisson after good work from Randal Kolo Muani.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...