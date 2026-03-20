Getty
Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah injury blow as Liverpool star ruled out of Brighton showdown
A massive void in the Reds' attack
Liverpool have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their trip to the Amex Stadium for Saturday's Premier League showdown against the Seagulls. Salah was forced off in the second half of their 4-0 win over Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and initial scans have since confirmed the fears of the Merseyside club. The 31-year-old has been officially ruled out of the weekend action.
- AFP
Slot provides a fitness update
The Dutch manager addressed the media to clarify the status of his talismanic winger. He admitted that the nature of the injury was rare for a player of Salah's durability but confirmed the Egyptian would not travel with the squad to the south coast.
"Indeed, [it's] unusual. As a result of that I think you can expect the outcome. So, [he's] not available for tomorrow," Slot explained. "The good thing for Liverpool and for us is that we go to an international break. The bad thing for Egypt is that he can't go there."
"We are hoping also with what Mo has shown in the past that he can recover faster than other players might in similar situations because he takes such good care of his body. History has shown that he can be earlier back than some others. But it's only two weeks when we go again so let's hope in that period of time he can be back."
Gomez also ruled out for Liverpool
The injury crisis is not limited to the forward line, as defender Joe Gomez remains a significant doubt. Although he was named on the bench during the midweek win over Galatasaray, he was never fit enough to feature and continues to struggle with a knock.
"Joe was on the bench but he wasn't able to come in. We tried to postpone it as far as we could," the manager added. "He already told me before the start of the game he didn't feel good. I said: 'OK, let's wait to half-time [and] a miracle can happen - we might need you in extra-time'. He might be available tomorrow but definitely not to start."
- AFP
What comes next?
With Salah out, several players will be vying for a starting spot against Brighton. Federico Chiesa, Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz could all feature in that position. After the match against the Seagulls, the Reds will prepare to face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Advertisement