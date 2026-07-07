Liverpool have 'serious interest' in signing Mexico World Cup wonderkid Gilberto Mora but face competition from multiple European powerhouses including Real Madrid

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have registered a developing and "serious interest" in securing the services of Mora. The Premier League club have already made exploratory contact to establish the conditions of a potential deal and understand the desires of the player. Mora recently established himself as a standout performer during the World Cup, helping Mexico reach the last 16 before a dramatic 3-2 defeat to England.

Despite his young age, the 17-year-old showcased remarkable vision and technical ability on the international stage, where he has already earned 12 caps and provided one assist for his country.



