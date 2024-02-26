Liverpool's mentality monsters are back! Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea proves Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour could end in a quadruple

The injury-ravaged Reds had no right to beat the billion-pound Blues at Wembley but anything seems possible for this remarkable squad

Pep Guardiola is "99.99 percent" sure that Manchester City won't repeat last season's treble, so what chance do Liverpool really have of winning the quadruple? The Reds are ravaged by injuries right now and don't have anything like the same resources as their state-sponsored Premier League title rivals - and yet the bookies are spooked, with Betfair slashing the odds on Jurgen Klopp winning it all before he rides off into the sunset from 1500/1 to 25/1 after Sunday's Carabao Cup final triumph.

It still seems like too short a price for something that has never been done before - and especially when one considers that Liverpool ended Sunday's 1-0 win at Wembley with four academy graduates on the field aged 21 or under and 12 squad members sitting injured in the stands, including seven certain starters.

Conversely, though, that's also precisely why the quadruple no longer feels impossible. If Liverpool can get the better of one of the most expensively assembled squads in football history without so many star names, who knows what they can achieve if their injury crisis subsides in the coming days, weeks and months?