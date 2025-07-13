Liverpool make final £40m offer for Marc Guehi! Reds submit take-it-or-leave-it bid for Crystal Palace ace
Liverpool are all set to place a final bid worth £40 million ($54m) for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. This will be the Reds' last attempt to sign the English defender, who has entered the final year of his existing contract at Selhurst Park. The Eagles will only accept a cash only deal as they need money in hand to sign Guehi's replacement this summer.
