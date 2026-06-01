‘Chill’ - Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong explains his wild celebrations after seeing Arsenal suffer Champions League final penalty shootout heartache against PSG

Arsenal's European dream turned into a nightmare in the Hungarian capital. Despite taking an early lead through a stunning Kai Havertz strike in the sixth minute, the Gunners were pegged back by Ousmane Dembele. The match eventually drifted to a 1-1 draw after extra-time, leading to the dreaded lottery of a penalty shootout.

Eberechi Eze had already failed with his effort earlier in the shootout before Gabriel's miss sealed their fate. The result allowed PSG to successfully defend their European crown, a year after their dominant victory over Inter, while Arsenal’s long quest for their first Champions League title continues despite their domestic success.