Liverpool issue update to confirm Alexander Isak has undergone surgery on leg fracture and is set for long lay-off

Isak's injury is a huge blow for Liverpool after the club splashed out a British transfer record fee of £125 million (€144.5m/$169.3m) to bring the striker in during the summer from Newcastle. The striker missed pre-season due to his protracted exit from the Magpies and has struggled to impress during his brief time at Liverpool. His goal against Tottenham was just his second of the season so far but he was not even able to celebrate his strike as he was brought down awkwardly by a challenge from Van de Van after finding the back of the net. Isak received treatment on the pitch but was not able to continue and had to be helped off. He now faces a long wait to return to action in a fresh blow to the Swede during what's been a difficult first season at Anfield.

