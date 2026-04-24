AFP
Arne Slot delivers surgery update on Hugo Ekitike after operation on torn Achilles - with Liverpool forward facing ‘long rehab process’
Ekitike undergoes successful Achilles operation
Liverpool’s attacking options have been dealt a severe blow following the news that Ekitike faces at least nine months of rehabilitation. The former PSG striker suffered a complete tear of his Achilles tendon during a high-stakes European clash against his former club earlier this month. While the initial surgery in April 2026 was deemed a success, the clinical timeline confirms he will play no part in the upcoming World Cup.
- Getty Images Sport
Slot focuses on milestone recovery
Slot addressed the media to provide clarity on the forward's condition, emphasising that while the first hurdle has been cleared, the path to full fitness remains arduous. The Dutchman drew comparisons to other players who have returned from long-term absences in peak physical condition.
Providing a detailed update on Ekitike’s status and the medical expectations, Slot told reporters: "The surgery went well but in such a long rehab process there are so many steps that need to be made. Experts will tell you this will take multiple months and then it depends on the steps. We don't know yet but the first and most important step is surgery went well. Recovery is going to take a long time but he will be back stronger like all the others who have been out a long time."
Goalkeeping crisis affects squad depth
The Reds are currently navigating a difficult period with several key personnel unavailable, including a complicated situation in goal following Giorgi Mamardashvili’s knee injury against Everton. Slot also touched upon Alisson Becker’s recurring muscle issues, attributing the rise in such injuries to the modern footballing calendar.
Discussing the availability of his goalkeepers and the impact of the current fixture schedule on player health, Slot added: "Giorgi will definitely not be available and for the upcoming week. Ali is close to a return of play, let's see if tomorrow comes too early yes or no. That leaves Freddie [Woodman] as an option."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts to Champions League race
Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield this Saturday with Woodman potentially starting if Alisson fails a late fitness test. Following their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain, Slot’s fifth-placed side must secure a top-five finish to benefit from England's extra European Performance Spot. Currently five points clear of Brighton with a game in hand, the Reds need their fringe players to deliver during this high-pressure stretch to guarantee elite European football next term.