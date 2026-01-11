Liverpool dealt huge injury blow as Conor Bradley discovers full extent of knee injury

The Reds said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Liverpool FC can confirm Conor Bradley has sustained a significant knee injury. The right-back suffered the issue in the latter stages of Thursday night's Premier League fixture away at Arsenal.

“Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days and then begin a period of rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre. No timeframe is being placed on his return to playing at this stage of the process.”

While Bradley is expected to miss the remainder of the domestic season, he has not seen his 2026 World Cup dreams dashed just yet. Northern Ireland are hoping to secure qualification for that event through the play-offs in March.

His absence does, however, represent another serious blow to Arne Slot’s plans. Liverpool’s manager admitted that he “feared the worst” after seeing another young defender limp away from the Emirates in a knee brace. He has already lost centre-half Giovanni Leoni to an ACL injury. Meanwhile, £125 million ($168m) striker Alexander Isak is currently nursing a broken leg.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!