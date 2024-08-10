Alisson's long-term replacement? Liverpool eye Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili deal as they prepare for Brazilian's eventual exit

Getty/GOALAditya GokhaleAlisson's long-term replacement? Liverpool eye Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili deal as they prepare for Brazilian's eventual exitGiorgi MamardashviliAlisson BeckerLiverpoolValenciaPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfersLiverpool are reportedly in 'pole position' to make a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool in pole position for MamardashviliValencia looking to make sales this summerNewcastle had been interested in Euro starArticle continues below