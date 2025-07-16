Marcus RashfordGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool consider outrageous Marcus Rashford swoop as Man Utd outcast pushes for summer transfer

Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprising transfer swoop for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford as the English forward is looking to exit Old Trafford this summer. The Reds are prioritising a move for a No.9 this summer and have prepared a shortlist of six players, including Rashford, who is also being linked with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona.

  • Liverpool consider shock move for Rashford
  • Man Utd outcast likely to leave the club
  • Isak remains Reds' number one priority
