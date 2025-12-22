Getty/GOAL
Liverpool comeback?! Wayne Rooney insists champions can’t be ‘ruled out’ of Premier League title race in warning to Arsenal and Man City
Liverpool's horrendous Premier League title defence
Liverpool have endured a turbulent Premier League campaign following their title triumph last season under Arne Slot. After winning the league by a comfortable margin in the Dutchman’s debut year at Anfield, expectations were high that the Reds would again be at the forefront of the title race.
Instead, a damaging run of form between late September and the end of November saw Liverpool slide down the table and seemingly fall out of contention for the Premier League title. A heavy Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven appeared to underline their struggles, with inconsistency and defensive lapses undermining their bid to retain the crown.
However, results have improved significantly in recent weeks. An unbeaten six-game run in the league, capped by a hard-fought victory away at Tottenham, has lifted Liverpool back into fifth place heading into Christmas. While they remain ten points behind leaders Arsenal, their resurgence has prompted renewed debate about whether they can still influence the title race.
Rooney backs Liverpool to have a say in the PL title race...
Rooney believes Arsenal and Manchester City remain the leading contenders but has cautioned against writing off Liverpool. Speaking on his BBC podcast, the former Manchester United striker said: “It looks like Arsenal and Man City are going to be the two to break away at the top of the Premier League now.”
Rooney then turned his attention to the champions, stressing that Liverpool’s pedigree makes them dangerous if momentum builds. “Liverpool as well though, if they got a run of form and win a few games you never rule them out,” he added. “If they get that support behind them they can have a say.”
While acknowledging the size of the gap, Rooney reiterated that Liverpool should not be dismissed. “I wouldn’t rule them out. But Arsenal and City are the two I think will break away. Aston Villa have done fantastic but I think it will be one of the top two,” he concluded.
Liverpool slowly picking up the pace but Arsenal 10 points clear
After looking vulnerable through the autumn, Slot’s side have rediscovered some of the resilience and attacking edge that defined their title-winning 2024-25 campaign. The recent upturn has coincided with greater tactical stability and improved performances from new signings such as Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong.
Saturday’s win at Tottenham was particularly significant, not just for the three points but for the belief it injected into the squad. It marked Liverpool’s third victory in five league outings and suggested that confidence is slowly returning after a prolonged slump earlier in the season.
Yet the scale of the challenge remains clear as Liverpool sit behind Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea. With a ten-point gap to the top, that leaves little margin for error, and while history suggests that if any team can drop that advantage, it is the Gunners, the likelihood of that happening has been played down by Rooney's former Manchester United teammate, Gary Neville.
Slot faces crucial January clash with Arsenal
Liverpool are set to take on just one more hurdle before the new year rolls around; however, that clash will likely be more of a stepping stone than a hurdle, given Wolves' current form. Nonetheless, the second week of January will bring around a crucial test for Slot's men when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates.
Arsenal and Manchester City remain firmly in control of the race, with consistency and squad depth likely to prove decisive as the season enters its second half. Aston Villa’s strong form has added another layer of intrigue, even if Rooney believes they may ultimately fall short. For Liverpool, the immediate objective is to keep winning and close the gap before the spring.
