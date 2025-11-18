Getty Images Sport
Liverpool Champions League hero enters multi-million pound legal battle with own brother as former star fights to avoid bankruptcy
Finnan sues own brother
The lasting consequences of a "disastrous property business" has left former Liverpool defender Steve Finnan on the brink of bankruptcy, having become embroiled in a legal battle with his brother, Sean, in 2016. Finnan sued his sibling but never saw any money and has since been liable for legal costs and bills that have not been paid.
After winding down a playing career that 684 appearances for club and country – including spells at Fulham, Espanyol and Portsmouth either side of five years at Anfield, Finnan went into business with his brother. But their property venture failed and the 49-year-old is reported by The Independent to have sued Sean some time around 2016 after becoming "concerned about the way the business was being run". That eventually resulted in a High Court settlement awarding the ex-footballer £4 million ($5.3m) in 2018, but Finnan's brother was declared bankrupt a year later without paying up.
Series of legal battles
That was only the start of things, with Finnan going to court multiple times since. The ex-Republic of Ireland international, who played at the 2002 World Cup, launched a £6m ($7.9m) negligence claim against law firm Charles Russell Speechlys, which failed. He subsequently took action against an individual lawyer from the firm over alleged contempt of court. Finnan lost and was lumped with a five-figure bill for the costs. He did not pay and is the subject of a bankruptcy petition at Central London County Court. The former footballer lost another battle when he disputed bills with another firm, Candey, that took over his case and was ordered to pay £120,000 ($158,000).
Then, a recent trip to the High Court in an effort to appeal aspects of the aforementioned bankruptcy case resulted in a judge telling Finnan that he was simply employing "delaying" tactics. When the bankruptcy petition was transferred to Central London County Court, Finnan had appealed and managed to get the September date for the final hearing cancelled. He argued that complexity warrants a High Court setting, as well as claiming "bias" against him by the judge.
Finnan's legal challenge have 'no substance'
When Finnan's appeal against the bankruptcy petition – relating to a costs order less than £50,000 ($66,000) – was refused, Mr Justice Mellor said: "Standing back, it is surprising that Mr Finnan has challenged this directions order... his complaints are largely procedural and have no substance.
"I refuse permission to appeal and I dismiss the appeal. I also certify this appeal is totally without merit. It was, at all times, completely hopeless. The petition will have to be the subject of further directions. I think they're best given by a judge in the insolvency list."
No further court date set
As it stands, there is no date for the bankruptcy case to return to court. It's a temporary victory for Finnan, although given the outcome of his appeal and the judge's comments, it can only be a matter of time before he has to face the consequences.
Finnan's final game in professional football was for Portsmouth in the 2010 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. He was believed at one stage to have embarked on obtaining coaching badges, but sought to make his income post-football in property instead and has never held a formal coaching role. In 2020, fans discovered that Finnan had listed many items of his personal memorabilia for auction, including his Champions League medal from 2005, as well as a replica Champions League trophy and signed shirts. His financial troubles may explain why he made that decision to try and cash in.
