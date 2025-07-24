'Years in the making' - Liverpool CEO defends summer transfer splurge and explains how Reds have spent nearly £300m Liverpool H. Ekitike Transfers Premier League F. Wirtz

Liverpool's summer spending spree, nearing the £300 million mark, has raised eyebrows across the footballing world. But for club CEO Billy Hogan, this aggressive approach in the transfer market is not impulsive but the culmination of meticulous planning and a bold declaration of Liverpool’s ambitions on and off the pitch.