'Cost us 10 goals this season' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk slammed for rookie error leading to Bournemouth goal

Midway through the first half, a hopeful long ball was punted forward from the back by Bournemouth, one which seemed like it would be relatively straightforward for Van Dijk to handle. However, the Netherlands international misjudged the situation and failed to connect with the ball properly. Scott quickly gathered it and set up Evanilson who put Andoni Iraola's side into the lead, but the issues didn't stop there.

Joe Gomez collided with goalkeeper Alisson Gomez and was unable to continue, with Wataru Endo being called from the substitutes bench as his replacement. However, the Japan international only came onto the pitch in the 35th minute, two minutes after Alex Jimenez had made it 2-0.

That farce provoked criticism from Jamie Redknapp, who said on Sky Sports: “You can tell it’s a bad collision, and with Joe Gomez’s history with injuries. Then you get seven minutes to make a substitution. This is one opportunity, this is a free-kick. Endo comes on, he’s obviously not ready at this minute, I’ve no idea why, you’re now playing with 10 men.

“Arne Slot is thinking ‘we’ve got to make a change because we don’t want to concede another goal’. They’re telling him what to do, just get him on the pitch, don’t worry about giving him all that information right now, you could concede a goal.

“That was two minutes, they still wait seven minutes.”

Van Dijk did manage to half the deficit just before half-time and Dominik Szoboszlai then slammed in from a free-kick in the second half, but a scrappy goal from Amine Adli earned Bournemouth a late 3-2 victory at Vitality Stadium.