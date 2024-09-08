Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 2024Getty
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reaffirms Netherlands commitment after hinting at international retirement in wake of Euro 2024 semi-final defeat to England

Virgil van Dijk has reaffirmed his commitment to the Netherlands after previously hinting at retirement, with another World Cup being targeted.

  • Heartache suffered against Three Lions
  • Intends to grace another major tournament
  • Decision to make on club future at Anfield
