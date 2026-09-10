Is Julian Alvarez finally back? Why Atletico Madrid's defeat at Anfield might actually be a massive win for Diego Simeone

Speaking after the match, Canizares insisted that Atletico remain well-positioned to progress in Europe despite the early setback. For the former goalkeeper, Alvarez's individual revival far outweighed the final scoreline. The former Valencia star praised the striker's impact, noting how effectively he slotted back into the starting lineup. Alvarez provided a fine pass to Marcos Llorente for Atletico's opening goal, recording his first assist for the club before forcing a top save from Alisson.

"I believe Atletico Madrid can turn this result around, as there are many games left in this Champions League," Canizares stated. "What is important is that we have seen the first green shoot of Julian Alvarez's recovery.

"First, because he started his first match. Second, because he performed at a high level. His excellent pass to Marcos Llorente led to the opening goal and marked his first assist. He also had a shot that Alisson saved brilliantly, one that could easily have been another goal."