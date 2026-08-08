Liverpool agree shock loan deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Araujo on a season-long loan, according to Romano. A move to Anfield offers the Uruguayan centre-back an opportunity to secure regular first-team minutes following an unsettling campaign at Camp Nou. Having lost his starting spot under Hansi Flick and missed out on featured action during the 2026 World Cup, the defender now views Merseyside as the ideal destination to rebuild his form and confidence.