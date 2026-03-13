Getty Images Sport
Liverpool & adidas go retro with throwback to iconic 1995-96 jersey
A nostalgic trip back to the mid-nineties
The centrepiece of this highly anticipated drop is the reissue of the green, white and black quartered jersey. Every authentic detail has been preserved, from the original club crest used during that campaign to the classic adidas branding and the unforgettable sponsor across the chest.
The collection extends into a full range of archive-inspired training gear, including drill tops, sweatshirts, and track pants. For those seeking a contemporary edge, a limited-edition "blackout" version of the jersey has also been introduced, offering a tonal, sleek alternative to the traditional vibrant colors.
Legends and modern stars unite
To mark the launch, the club produced a campaign film set in a fictional retro store titled 'Fowler's Sports.' The production features a star-studded cast that merges the club's illustrious past with its successful present, emphasizing the timeless nature of the design.
Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman, the faces of that original era, take centre stage alongside current men’s captain Virgil van Dijk and stars like Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. The women’s team is also prominently featured, with Mia Enderby and Grace Fisk showcasing the collection's crossover appeal as a cultural icon beyond the pitch.
More than just a football shirt
The 'Bringback' range serves as a tribute to a golden era of football fashion that continues to resonate with younger supporters. By blending vintage aesthetics with high-quality modern manufacturing, adidas has tapped into the growing demand for retro terrace styles.
"It brings together different eras of the club in a nostalgic tribute to a time when football kits became cultural icons beyond the pitch. At the heart of the Bringback range is a reissue of the club's iconic 1995-96 away shirt, reconnecting supporters with one of the most recognisable designs in the club's history," read a club statement.
Supporters can purchase the collection through official club channels, with retail locations at Anfield and Liverpool ONE hosting 90s-themed launch events.
Bringing the spirit of history into today's performance
The latest release is expected to boost the team's performance on the pitch. Liverpool currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League, three points adrift of the Champions League places. Arne Slot's side will next face Tottenham, who are battling to avoid relegation. After that, the Reds will play the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Galatasaray, a match Liverpool surprisingly lost 1-0 in the first leg.
