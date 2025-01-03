Darwin Nunez Liverpool 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Liverpool yet to be contacted by AC Milan over Darwin Nunez despite reports of negotiations for £85m flop

D. NunezLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueAC MilanSerie A

Liverpool are reportedly yet to be contacted by AC Milan over Darwin Nunez for a transfer to the Serie A giants.

  • Nunez struggling to fire in attack
  • Has been linked with a move to Milan
  • However, negotiations are yet to begin
