Liverpool will be 'absolutely fine' without Ibrahima Konate as Jamie Carragher tells club not to panic over defender's expiring contract

In a run which saw Liverpool lose four consecutive Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford, Konate was one of a number of players whose performances had notably dipped.

However, the ex-Sochaux man has since played a key role in helping Arne Slot’s side get back on track with victories over Aston Villa in the league and Xabi Alonso’s Real in the Champions League, with Carragher now challenging him to keep improving over the next few weeks.

"It's still only a couple of games," said Carragher, when asked about Konate’s recent displays. "He hasn't had a great start to the season and he needs to show a bit more consistency.

“He was fantastic against Real Madrid and he needs to keep that going over the next few months, it can't just be two games on the bounce.

"There’s no secrets [to picking up your form]. It’s about working harder and you become more professional. It’s on your mind constantly that you want to get back into good form and every you think tiny detail will make a difference, whether that’s what you eat, what time you go to sleep, it’s just becoming an ultra-professional on and off the pitch."