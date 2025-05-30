Liverpool table huge €130m bid for Florian Wirtz! Reds make second offer for top summer target with Germany international keen to join as Arne Slot's summer rebuild takes shape after Premier League glory F. Wirtz Liverpool Transfers Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Premier League

Liverpool have reportedly tabled a €130m (£109m/$147m) offer for Florian Wirtz, with the Bayer Leverkusen star their top summer transfer target.