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'We are going to enjoy it' - Lisandro Martinez ready to honour Lionel Messi following World Cup final pain
Defender reflects on heartbreaking defeat
Martinez arrived in Buenos Aires on Tuesday morning to join Argentina's 37-man squad for their latest international camp. The centre-back immediately addressed reporters regarding the lingering pain of their agonising World Cup final defeat to Spain. However, the defender insisted the squad must quickly shift focus to ensure Messi receives a fitting send-off on home soil.
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Martinez salutes squad tournament efforts
Disappointment over falling short in football's showpiece fixture still resonates deeply across the Albiceleste dressing room. Reflecting on the heartbreak against Spain via ESPN Argentina, Martinez admitted: "A lot of pain, it's preferable not to dwell on it, but we also have to highlight the tremendous effort we put in throughout the entire tournament."
Acknowledging the squad's shared anguish, the centre-back added: "Without a doubt, we had a great World Cup, but it hurts all of us to have lost the final."
Turning his attention towards Messi's farewell fixture in front of home supporters, Martinez declared: "Now we are here, back in our home country, and we are going to enjoy it."
Federation plans grand Monumental tribute
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has organised a spectacular send-off at a sold-out Estadio Monumental to celebrate the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Confirming the federation's plans for the grand occasion, AFA president Claudio Tapia said: "To invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can receive the send-off he truly deserves."
The governing body has also extended formal invitations to the entire 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families to attend the historic night in the capital.
- STEINSIEK.CH
Intensive training precedes emotional send-off
Lionel Scaloni's side have begun training behind closed doors ahead of upcoming home friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso. The squad will then conclude their schedule with an emotional farewell appearance for Messi against Benin on October 6 in Buenos Aires. Ahead of the fixtures, the head coach is scheduled to address the media on September 29 to clarify his plans for the team.
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