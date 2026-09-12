'He's the future of this club!' - Lisandro Martinez hails Man Utd starlet after Champions League masterclass

Despite their European success, United have endured a leaky start to their domestic campaign. The Red Devils have conceded two goals in each of their Premier League matches so far, a record that has frustrated the dressing room.

Reflecting on their recent domestic form, Martinez expressed his disappointment regarding the defensive lapses. "I think against Everton, I think we played to take the clean sheet, and then we conceded the goals, you know, and that's what annoys us," he admitted.

"It's really bad, for sure, because we want to be there, and if we want to compete, we have to keep the clean sheet because it's very important. But today we did it, and we have to build on that."



