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Manchester United v Sabah FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

'He's the future of this club!' - Lisandro Martinez hails Man Utd starlet after Champions League masterclass

L. Martinez
Manchester United
Champions League
L. Yoro
Manchester United vs Sabah FK
Sabah FK
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Premier League

Lisandro Martinez has sent a clear message to the Manchester United hierarchy regarding the potential of 20-year-old defender Leny Yoro. The Argentine international was left stunned by the youngster's performance during their recent European outing, tipping him to become a cornerstone of the club for years to come.

  • Stepping up in Europe

    Yoro was handed his first start of the campaign on Thursday night, partnering Martinez at the heart of the defence. The duo anchored the backline effectively, helping United secure a resounding 4-0 victory over Sabah in the Champions League while registering a welcome clean sheet.

    Before this European tie, manager Michael Carrick had opted for different defensive combinations. Ayden Heaven was given the nod for the opening fixture against Hull City, while Harry Maguire lined up alongside Martinez for the subsequent league clashes with Ipswich Town and Everton.


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  • Manchester United v Sabah FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Martinez heaps praise on defensive partner

    Seizing his opportunity on the continental stage, Yoro clearly left a lasting impression on his senior colleague. Martinez was quick to highlight the 20-year-old's maturity and technical ability following the final whistle.

    "Amazing performance from Leny Yoro," the Argentina international told reporters. "He played so well defensively, with the ball, being calm, being composed in every situation, one-vs-one.

    "He's the future of this club, honestly. And we have to help him, you know."


  • Defensive struggles under the microscope

    Despite their European success, United have endured a leaky start to their domestic campaign. The Red Devils have conceded two goals in each of their Premier League matches so far, a record that has frustrated the dressing room.

    Reflecting on their recent domestic form, Martinez expressed his disappointment regarding the defensive lapses. "I think against Everton, I think we played to take the clean sheet, and then we conceded the goals, you know, and that's what annoys us," he admitted.

    "It's really bad, for sure, because we want to be there, and if we want to compete, we have to keep the clean sheet because it's very important. But today we did it, and we have to build on that."


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    Looming Manchester derby test

    Yoro established himself as a first-choice option under former boss Ruben Amorim last season but saw his game time diminish in the autumn, ultimately finishing the campaign with 18 Premier League starts. Now, he faces a battle to retain his spot in the starting XI.

    Carrick is widely expected to revert to the experienced pairing of Martinez and Maguire for the high-stakes Manchester derby this weekend. However, after putting in a flawless shift to shut out Sabah, Yoro has certainly given his manager a tough decision to make ahead of the crucial clash against their fierce city rivals.

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