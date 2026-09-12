Getty Images Sport
'He's the future of this club!' - Lisandro Martinez hails Man Utd starlet after Champions League masterclass
Stepping up in Europe
Yoro was handed his first start of the campaign on Thursday night, partnering Martinez at the heart of the defence. The duo anchored the backline effectively, helping United secure a resounding 4-0 victory over Sabah in the Champions League while registering a welcome clean sheet.
Before this European tie, manager Michael Carrick had opted for different defensive combinations. Ayden Heaven was given the nod for the opening fixture against Hull City, while Harry Maguire lined up alongside Martinez for the subsequent league clashes with Ipswich Town and Everton.
- Getty Images Sport
Martinez heaps praise on defensive partner
Seizing his opportunity on the continental stage, Yoro clearly left a lasting impression on his senior colleague. Martinez was quick to highlight the 20-year-old's maturity and technical ability following the final whistle.
"Amazing performance from Leny Yoro," the Argentina international told reporters. "He played so well defensively, with the ball, being calm, being composed in every situation, one-vs-one.
"He's the future of this club, honestly. And we have to help him, you know."
Defensive struggles under the microscope
Despite their European success, United have endured a leaky start to their domestic campaign. The Red Devils have conceded two goals in each of their Premier League matches so far, a record that has frustrated the dressing room.
Reflecting on their recent domestic form, Martinez expressed his disappointment regarding the defensive lapses. "I think against Everton, I think we played to take the clean sheet, and then we conceded the goals, you know, and that's what annoys us," he admitted.
"It's really bad, for sure, because we want to be there, and if we want to compete, we have to keep the clean sheet because it's very important. But today we did it, and we have to build on that."
- Action Plus
Looming Manchester derby test
Yoro established himself as a first-choice option under former boss Ruben Amorim last season but saw his game time diminish in the autumn, ultimately finishing the campaign with 18 Premier League starts. Now, he faces a battle to retain his spot in the starting XI.
Carrick is widely expected to revert to the experienced pairing of Martinez and Maguire for the high-stakes Manchester derby this weekend. However, after putting in a flawless shift to shut out Sabah, Yoro has certainly given his manager a tough decision to make ahead of the crucial clash against their fierce city rivals.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting