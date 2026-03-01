Michael Carrick offers Lisandro Martinez injury update after Man Utd defender misses Crystal Palace clash

The World Cup winner had been a pillar of consistency in the early stages of the Carrick era, starting five consecutive matches as part of an unchanged back four. In fact, United only lost twice in his 15 appearances this season, while only one of those in which he was deployed as starter.

His absence at Hill Dickinson Stadium was felt, even as the Red Devils managed to grind out a 1-0 victory to move ahead of rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League standings. While Leny Yoro stepped in to partner Harry Maguire and secure a rare away clean sheet, the Old Trafford faithful remain anxious to see "The Butcher" return to the heart of the defence as soon as possible.