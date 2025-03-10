Lionesses star Leah Williamson hits out after Liverpool defender Taylor Hinds subjected to sexually inappropriate comments during FA Cup tie
Arsenal star Leah Williamson has voiced her support to Liverpool ace Taylor Hinds after she was subjected to 'sexually inappropriate comments'.
- Hinds subjected to "sexually inappropriate comments" by a fan
- Arsenal and Liverpool investigating incident in FA Cup game
- Gunners star Williamson rips into perpetrator