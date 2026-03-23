Lionesses star Leah Williamson ruled out of Arsenal's blockbuster Champions League quarter-final first leg against London rivals Chelsea due to injury

It's bad news for Arsenal, of course, not just because of this game but the others coming up. The Gunners face north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday, before making the short journey to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of this Champions League tie next Wednesday. Slegers' side will then finish this block of games with an FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton, on April 5.

However, it's also potentially bad news for England. In just three weeks, the Lionesses have a massive game against Spain, having been grouped with the world champions for 2027 Women's World Cup qualification. Only the side that finishes top of the table will seal automatic qualification for the tournament in Brazil, with the other three teams in the group - completed by Iceland and Ukraine - to have to navigate the play-offs.

Asked if Williamson will be back before that international break, Slegers replied: "I hope so. That's the plan. It's not a big issue. We'll just have to be smart and have to find the right moment and when her body is fully ready to have her playing again for us."